POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Shaftsbury man is doing time in Marble Valley Correctional Facility after a Sunday morning crash sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries. At about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Vermont State Troopers responded to U.S. Route 7 in Pownal, in the area of Evergreen Park Street for reports of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.

Investigations showed that Danny Main Jr., 35, was traveling south when his tire reportedly blew out, causing him to cross over the centerline and strike an oncoming motorcycle that was traveling north. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as Thomas DeMichael, 63, of Stafford Springs, Connecticut, was taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and later flown to Albany Medical Center for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Main was arrested and charged with DUI-drugs resulting in serious injury, driving with a suspended license, violation of conditions of release, and possession of a regulated drug. This is his fourth DUI, police said. Main was later lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

Main is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division, Monday at 12:30 p.m. Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by the Pownal Fire Department, Pownal Rescue Squad, Leblanc’s Towning, and Southern Vermont Auto.