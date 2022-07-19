DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Dorset man has been ordered to appear in court after he allegedly assaulted a family member, and then took their phone to stop them from calling 911. On Monday, at 7:06 p.m., officers with the Vermont State Police were called to a house on Dusty Hollow Road in Dorset for an active family fight.

Investigations at the scene showed that Avery C. Ellsworth, 36, of Dorset, had committed the assault, police said. Ellsworth was arrested and taken to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing.

Charged:

First-degree aggravated domestic assault

Interference with access to emergency services

After processing, Ellsworth was given conditions of release which ordered him to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division. His court date has been set for July 19 at 12:30 p.m.