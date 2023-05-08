PERU, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Vermont woman was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire following a car crash on Sunday around 10:51 a.m. Vermont State Police say Mary Butera, 75, appears to be in stable condition at this point in time.

Police say an initial investigation showed Butera was driving westbound on VT Route 11 when she lost control of her car. Butera crossed the yellow centerline into the eastbound lane, left the roadway, and went through the eastbound embankment, according to police.

Police say this crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Shaftsburry Barracks at (802) 442-5421 (extension 8) and speak with Trooper Ryan Criss.