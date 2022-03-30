SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Vermont State Police is continuing its search for Mary E. Reid, 53, of Searsburg, and has released an updated photo of her. She was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at her home in Searsburg.

Mary E. Reid, 53, of Searsburg. (Photo courtesy Vermont State Police)

Reid is about five feet four inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has blue eyes and sandy hair. When she went missing, Reid was wearing a red and black flannel jacket, blue jeans, and black and gold Puma sneakers.

Vermont State Police encourages anyone with information to call the Shaftsbury Barracks at (802) 442-5421. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online on the State Police’s website.