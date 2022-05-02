ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who they say stole from a Dollar General in Arlington. Not only did she steal items from the store, say police, but she also nabbed a wallet off of an elderly customer who accidentally left it in a shopping cart.

Do you recognize this woman? If so, the Vermont State Police need your help. (Photo: Vermont State Police)

The alleged thefts took place on May 1 around 2:20 p.m. If you have any information on the woman or the reported robbery, you are asked to contact the Shaftsbury barracks of the Vermont State Police at (802) 442-5421.