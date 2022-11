SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the duo was caught on security cameras at about 2:15 p.m.

Do you recognize these people? If so, call (802) 440-5421.

Troopers released photos of the suspects Wednesday evening. If you have any information that could help identify them, call (802) 440-5421.