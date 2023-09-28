WOODFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are currently investigating a report of a burglary and larceny in the town of Woodford. Police say the incidents occurred from September 24 to 27.

Items stolen include an Innopower S200 2-in-1 solar panel, an Innopower S200 2-in-1 solar panel table, a Ugreen PowerRoam 1200w solar generator, and a 2000-watt dual fuel inverter. Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to contact Trooper Daniel Krzeminski at 802-442-5421 or email Daniel.Krzeminski@vermont.gov.