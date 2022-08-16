BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Tuesday marks Bennington Battle Day in Vermont. It’s a state holiday, which means state government offices will be closed for the day.

Despite its name, the battle wasn’t actually fought in Bennington, but instead just over the border in New York. There, soldiers fighting for the British marched toward Bennington in an attempt to seize weapons stored where the Bennington Battle Monument now stands. Historians argue that’s the point—soldiers kept the British from getting to Bennington.

The holiday is fixed; August 16 has been observed as Bennington Battle Day in Vermont every year since 1777. The battle represents the first major British defeat in the American Revolutionary War, which turned the tides completely and led to a subsequent victory in the Battle of Saratoga.