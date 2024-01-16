ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a parked car at an Arlington, Vermont, Stewart’s Shop. Police have not identified the man due to pending notification of his family.

On Sunday, around 9:00 a.m., police were contacted by a concerned employee of an Arlington Stewart’s regarding an unresponsive man parked in the store’s parking lot. Vermont State Police responded with Arlington Rescue and Arlington Fire.

Crews attempted to resuscitate the man, however they were unsuccessful. The man’s death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern.