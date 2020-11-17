Bennington hospital sets restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Due to a spike in COVID-19 throughout New England, there are in-person visitation restrictions at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. These went into place Monday night.

However, there are some exceptions for expectant and delivered mothers, pediatric inpatients, and end of life patients.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott recently announced new statewide restrictions. These include prohibiting public and private multi-household social gatherings, closing bars and social clubs until further notice, and requiring all restaurants to close in-person dining at 10 p.m.

For those who do choose to dine in, they can only sit with members of their own household. However, restaurants and bars can still offer take out and curbside delivery service after 10 p.m.