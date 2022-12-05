PERU, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Saturday afternoon, Vermont State Police were notified that homeowners had surveillance footage of a suspicious vehicle and person entering their property on Hapgood Pond Road. The homeowners say that they did not know the person or vehicle and that no one had been invited to their residence.

Homeowners also discovered that the window at the back of the residence had been forced open. Investigations are ongoing and anyone who can help identify the woman or the vehicle is asked to contact Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury Barracks at (802) 442-5421. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.vtips.info.