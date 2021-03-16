Vermont police investigating death of Bennington woman

DANBY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are reporting the death of Sarah E. Smiley, 34, of Bennington on Monday. They say they’re investigating her death, which they suspect was a suicide.

Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to an emergency call of a possible vehicle crash at about 5:45 p.m. on Monday. Arriving on the scene at U.S. Route 7, troopers found Smiley, critically injured and receiving medical treatment in the road. Lifesaving efforts failed and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers said their investigation troopers determined that there was no crash, and that Smiley had been a passenger in a 2020 black Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling north when she apparently got out of the vehicle purposely. Police are still working to determine how fast the Jeep was going, and they say they suspect suicide.

Elizabeth Kurman, 63, of Bennington—Smiley’s mother—was driving. Police say she displayed signs of impairment, underwent roadside exercises, and then was sent to the State Police barracks in Rutland to be processed on suspicion of DUI.

Smiley’s body was sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy.

U.S. 7 was closed for nearly four hours during the investigation, but it is now open again.

If you or someone you know has any information about the death of Sarah Smiley, contact the Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101, or submit anonymously online.