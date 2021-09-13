Vermont Climate Council to host series of in-person meetings this month

DORSET, Vt. (WFFF) — Climate activists in Vermont will meet next week to talk about reducing the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. There will be in-person meetings on September 21 in Elmore, September 22 in East Dorset, September 23 in Island Pond, and September 26 in Colchester.

The Global Warming Solutions Act, which was passed last year despite Gov. Phil Scott’s veto, created a council to discuss climate change-related issues. Council members plan to host a virtual meeting with farmers Tuesday night to get their feedback.

The council is in the early stages of drafting a plan that will be presented to the Vermont Legislature in December.