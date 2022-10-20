BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Seven candidates in November’s Election are joining the public in the Walloomsac Downtown River Walk. The candidates have expressed their interest in speaking with the public at the event on Saturday, October 22 starting at 10 a.m.

Participating Candidates

Senator Brian Campion

Senator Richard (Dick) Sears

Representative Mary Morrissey

Representative Michael Nigro

Candidate for State Representative, Jim Carroll

Candidate for Sheriff, Beau Alexander

Candidate for Sheriff, James Gulley

Marshall Hudson-Knapp of the Interfaith Council states, “Some voters are looking to hear directly from the candidates they’re considering,” “Other voters want to know that their voices are being heard. This Saturday’s walk is the perfect opportunity to both hear the candidates and be heard by them.”

The walk will start at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. The walk loops through the downtown area and stops at the Splash Pad for Q&A with the candidates. Cider donuts and refreshments will be provided. Walloomsac Walks take place every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy this ongoing community event