This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) – Vermonters age 40 and over are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state began accepting appointments for those people at 8:15 on Monday morning. Next week, the age will drop to those 30 and up. On April 19, all Vermont adults will be eligible to be vaccinated.

The presence of the virus in Vermont has been increasing in recent weeks. Officials say the state is in a race to vaccinate as many people as possible to help stop the spread of the virus.