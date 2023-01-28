BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Bennington Police were dispatched to US Route 7 for a fatal car accident involving a pedestrian on Friday, January 27. Police report a man had been struck by a tractor-trailer in the area of the Vermont State Office complex.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, police received a report of a male running into traffic in the area of the Vermont State Office complex on Memorial Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a tractor-trailer parked in the southbound lane of US Route 7, north of the complex. Police report that the truck driver told them he hit the pedestrian after he jumped in front of his truck.

Officer explain they found the pedestrian, dead, on the side of US Route 7 in the southbound lane. Police say the pedestrian had been struck by a northbound car prior to being hit by the tractor-trailer. US Route 7 was closed for about three hours as authorities investigated the scene. The crash is currently under investigation and anyone with information is advised to contact the Bennington Police Department 802-442-1030.