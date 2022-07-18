MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) – A rental car was stopped by the Manchester Police Department on U.S. Route 7 around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, July 11. Driving the car, police said, was Crystaline Soto, 33, of Springfield, Massachusetts. There were two passengers in the car, identified by police as Samuel Lopez, 19, and Jiovanni Del Rio, 23, both also of Springfield.

Allegedly, police found prescription pain killers, an unknown white powder, and a taser with multiple cartridges in the rental car. All three people inside had ski masks on them as well, police said.

Del Rio and Soto were arrested, and are being charged with possession of a controlled narcotic. Manchester Police is awaiting lab results on the unknown large amount of white powder.

If you have any information regarding this event, you are asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (802) 362-2022. This is an ongoing investigation.