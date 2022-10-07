BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — In the past, the Town of Bennington was limited to only striping short distances. That was until 2021, when Matt Hathaway pitched the idea of the town getting its own striper to DPW Director RJ Joly, who agreed and put it in the budget. The new unit arrived this week and has now been put into service.

“In the past, we had to contract out to get any long-distance striping done,” notes Hathaway. “It was tough coordinating schedules, and we were at the mercy of the contractors… now we can do it when we need it which is great.”

The new striper has lots of features to help operators align the striping, but it’s still a challenging job and close communication between the driver and striper operator is essential. “I can do small adjustments on the fly,” said Justin Woodward, who was operating the striper, “but a lot depends on the driver.” Teamwork is an essential part of the process.

Once everything is moving well, the machine can stripe at 15 miles per hour. That’s quick enough to cover some serious ground, in a short amount of time.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) maintains over 120 miles of roads in Bennington—the same distance as from Bennington to Hartford, Connecticut.