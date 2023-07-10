BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Videos posted on social media show how relentless rain and flooding is creating a potentially catastrophic situation in Vermont. At Okemo resort in Ludlow, a guest’s video posted on Facebook shows the grounds and area roadways awash in thick mud and rushing water. About an hour’s drive southwest in Bennington, the situation was less precarious, but officials were still keeping a watchful eye on waterways.

“Our concern right now is, because of all the rain,” said Chief Paul Doucette. “But what effects are we going to have later tonight and tomorrow with all the water coming down off of the mountains?”

Doucette is not only Bennington’s chief of police, he’s also the city’s public safety director.

“I participated in an emergency management director call just a short time ago,” Doucette told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker. “The governor was part of that, and the governor called this potentially ‘Irene’ times three.” He’s talking about Hurricane Irene, which left her devastating mark on parts of the east coast, including Vermont, in August of 2011. The current conditions have Governor Phil Scott issuing a state of emergency.

“That’s my concern. It’s not just the initial damage. It’s the wave, the second wave, and the third wave. And we are trying to anticipate that,” said the governor.

On the banks of the swollen Walloomsac River, Anya met Amelia Lewis. Lewis is one of many technicians collecting real time water data for the United States Geological Survey. Lewis pointed to a floating device bouncing on the water. “It is measuring how fast the water is moving and how deep it is.” She told Anya that the data will be shared with municipalities so officials can prepare for what may be headed their way.

As the rain continues to drench already water soggy ground, Chief Doucette wished to alert his residents. “The residents in Bennington need to understand that we’re going to do our best to keep them safe,” he said. “They need to stay home. They need to stay off the roads if we do get significant flooding. They just need to stay home.”