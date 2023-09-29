BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Apple Barn in Bennington is hosting its Autumn Festival and Pig Roast on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Visitors can indulge in freshly made apple cider donuts, pies, baked goods, and mouthwatering pulled pork. For those feeling competitive, there will be a mini cider and donut eating contest at 1 p.m.

The North & South Dakotas will perform live music throughout the festival. There are also fun activities for children, including bounce houses, a corn pit, and pumpkin painting.

For more information, contact Sarah Albright at (802) 447-7780 or theapplebarnvermont@gmail.com.