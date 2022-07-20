DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – After two teens lost control of their ATV on Tuesday afternoon, the vehicle flipped, causing serious injury to both. Vermont State Police responded to Dorset Hill Road in Dorset, Vermont, at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, and found evidence in the roadway that showed where the ATV lost control and began to fishtail, police said.

Troopers believe the teens were trying to make a slight left turn onto Morse Hill Road when they lost control. Eventually, the ATV flipped onto the passenger side. The ATV slid before reaching a position of uncontrolled rest and trapped one of the teenager’s arms, which broke it.

The driver of the ATV was taken by Arlington Rescue Squad, and the passenger with a broken arm was taken by Northshire Rescue Squad, to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for further medical attention.

Troopers determined the roadway condition, with its gravel surface, and the excessive speed around the slight left curve in the roadway caused the ATV to lose control, they said. The downhill slope of the road caused the ATV to flip and land on its passenger side before sliding to a position of rest. Both teens were wearing seatbelts and protective headgear, according to police, which prevented further injury.

Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by Arlington Rescue Squad, Northshire Rescue Squad, and East Dorset Fire Department. Vermont Civil Violation Complaints are still pending at this time.