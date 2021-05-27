SVMC sets walk-in COVID-19 vaccine schedule

Bennington County

Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC SVMC)

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — SVMC ExpressCare, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) and Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), will administer COVID vaccines 12–5:30 p.m. from Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4.

No appointment is necessary, and COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone ages 12 and older regardless of state of residency. The practice will administer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 – 18 and Johnson & Johnson to those 18 and above. Everyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by parent or guardian.

ExpressCare is newly relocated to 120 Hospital Drive. It shares space with the Respiratory Evaluation Center and has a dedicated parking area, a larger waiting area, larger and more exam rooms.

