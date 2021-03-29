SVMC seeks community input through survey, forums

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) is starting its comprehensive health assessment of the communities it serves. The Community Health Needs Assessment, conducted every 3 years, allows the medical center to understand the current health needs of its region, assess the services available to residents, and identify where and how improvements can be made.

Data will be collected using a digital survey and virtual forums that are targeted to specific communities. Those who complete the survey can opt to be included in a drawing to receive one of ten $50 gift cards.

“SVHC uses many methods to continually collect feedback from patients,” said Rory Price, the health system’s coordinator of Population Health. “But this tri-annual process is special. In addition to medical needs, we also ask participants to share their vision for a healthier community. This learning helps SVHC to continue addressing priority health needs both within and outside of the hospital walls.”

Forums have taken place for people in Manchester and Wilmington. Remaining forums are planned for Hoosick Falls on March 30, Williamstown on April 1, and Bennington on April 6. Visit the SVMC website to to register to attend a community forum.

Those with questions about the Community Health Needs Assessment process or with questions to submit for discussion may contact Rory Price through email or 802-440-4024.