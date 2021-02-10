SVMC receives fifth recognition for nursing excellence

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) attained its fifth designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program. SVMC was the first hospital in Vermont to receive the designation in 2002.

This fifth consecutive recognition places SVMC in an elite community of only three, five-time hospitals in New England and only 28 five-time hospitals worldwide, according to the medical center.

“The Magnet designation is challenging. It takes sustained commitment throughout every day of our practice and strong and productive relationships with physician colleagues and others in every department within the health system,” said Pamela Duchene, PhD, APRN, the Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President for Patient Care Services. “We are grateful for our 20-year partnership with Magnet, because it ensures that we are providing care at the highest standard and inspires us to break new ground in pursuit of the best possible care for patients.”

Obtaining Magnet recognition challenges hospitals to integrate the program’s “concepts” into their nursing operations. Those “concepts” include: transformational leadership, structural empowerment, exemplary professional practice, innovation, and the measurement of outcomes.

Nurses work with their supervisors to document and submit the results of dozens of complex multi-year improvement projects during each redesignation, which occurs every 4 years.

Magnet’s review of applicants’ documentation—which includes hundreds of pages of research, implementation, and outcomes—is a rigorous and lengthy process, according to SVMC. The hospital must meet the highest standard in order to advance to the next level and receive a site visit, which happened virtually in November. The appraisal is a thorough review of all aspects of nursing, including the collection of feedback from leaders, staff, and community members.