SVMC opens visitation for fully vaccinated adults

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Patients at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) are now permitted to have a visitor as long as the individual is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The change follows the loosening of visitor restrictions at hospitals declared by Vermont Governor Phil Scott last week.

The new policy allows patients in several departments and who do not need a required caregiver to have a fully vaccinated visitor instead. Those departments include the emergency department, inpatient units, and adult outpatient visits.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their last required dose of their respective vaccine. The new policy does not affect the perioperative, women’s and children’s, and pediatric departments because those departments allow patients to be accompanied by a caregiver regardless of vaccination status.

The previous policy indicated that only a required caregiver was allowed to accompany a patient in the emergency department, perioperative department, adult inpatient units, adult outpatient appointments, pediatric appointments, and inpatient stays.

Everyone is required to stop at the check-in desk located at entrances in the hospital, Medical Office Building, and standalone practice sites.

New protocols in place for the updated police include: