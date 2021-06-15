SVMC opens visitation, expands visitor hours

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Beginning Tuesday, June 15, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), is updating its visitation policy for hospital visitors and medical practice patients as well as expanding its visiting hours. The change follows an announcement by Vermont Governor Phil Scott that discontinued COVID-related restrictions now that the state has reached a vaccination rate of 80% of eligible people.

Visiting hours have been expanded to 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily.

Everyone, including patients, staff, and visitors, are required to wear a mask or face covering, regardless of vaccination status. Those who do not have a mask will be provided one. All masks must be worn over the mouth and nose for the entire duration of the visit. Those who do not comply will be asked to leave the premises.

The numbers of visitors allowed varies by department and the age and condition of the patient:

One visitor per adult patient is allowed in the perioperative areas (including the Operating Room, Endoscopy, and Medical Infusion), imaging, lab, and practices in the Medical Office Building.

Adult patients birthing with Women’s and Children’s Services may have a birth partner for the duration of the stay and one visitor at a time.

Two visitors are allowed at a time for inpatients, including those using the Emergency Department, East and West Wings, and ICU.

Pediatric patients—both inpatients and outpatients, regardless of area—may have up to two visitors at a time.

There are no limits to visitors for patients at the end of life.

Patients, caregivers, and visitors: