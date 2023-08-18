BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Southwestern Vermont Medical Center announced that the MedSafe collection box yielded 2,600 pounds of unwanted and expired medications over six years. Individuals can dispose of unused or expired controlled and non-controlled substances and medication.

The box is accessible 24 hours a day in the Emergency Department waiting area. Medications can only be removed when a member of the Bennington Police Department and a member of the hospital staff are present.

The box is also monitored by video surveillance and has a double-locked front panel. Providing a public drug take-back location prevents drugs from being sold or flushed down a toilet or drain, which can cause pharmaceutical contamination of the water supply.