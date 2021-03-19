SVMC chosen to join nationwide healthcare center project

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The American Cancer Society has selected Southwestern Vermont Medical Center as a Hospital Systems Capacity Building Community of Practice (HSCB COP) site to increase colorectal cancer screening rates.

The HSCB COP initiative is 3-year project that includes 20 hospitals and their community partners nationwide. The goal is to bring well-performing health systems together to share tools, resources, and capacity-building assistance. Plus, they want to establish evidence-based methods to improve community health.

“I am thrilled to embark on this journey with SVMC over the next three years. I have witnessed the great work they already do around Colorectal Cancer Screening, so it came as no surprise they were recognized,” said Amy Deavitt, cancer control strategic partnerships manager for the American Cancer Society, Inc., Northeast Region. “We look forward to increasing our communities’ awareness around Colorectal Cancer Screening.”

The Vermont Department of Health, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Vermonters Taking Action Against Cancer, ACS, and professionals from multiple SVMC departments will be involved with the project.

“Partnership has always been one SVMC’s greatest strengths,” said Charlene Ives, MD, medical director of SVMC’s Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center. “This project will allow us to broaden our engagement with our current partners and other health systems in the collaborative to increase our colorectal cancer screening rates.”

Nine of the 20 hospitals, including SVMC, will be working on increasing rates of colorectal cancer screening. The remainder are working to increase rates of HPV vaccination or to improve breast health equity.