SVMC announces walk-in vaccine events

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) will administer COVID vaccines from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day at SVMC ExpressCare. Additionally, it will host a clinic from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at the gymnasium on the former Southern Vermont College campus.

Members of the general public ages 12 and older are invited to walk-in to either location during the specified hours. No appointment is necessary. The clinic will administer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 – 18 and Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson to those 18 and above.

Both clinics are open to everyone, regardless of whether they live in Vermont or another state. Additionally, everyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by parent or guardian.

Walk-in vaccines are anticipated to be available at ExpressCare for the foreseeable future, said SVMC.