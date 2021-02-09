SVHC launches Medical Weekly video program

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) is announcing the launch of a new interactive video program called Medical Weekly. The show will feature Trey Dobson, MD and be produced with Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). The show will air at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays starting February 10.

“Throughout the pandemic, Southwestern Vermont Health Care has worked to keep patients informed through a weekly e-newsletter and regular video updates,” said Trey Dobson, MD, SVMC’s chief medical officer and the host of the show. “We have heard great feedback and aim to increase and enhance our connections to patients.”

Medical Weekly will be available on public access television stations as well as the SVHC’s and CAT-TV’s Facebook pages. Those watching on Facebook can contribute through the chat feature.

“We hope this new program will become a regular and trusted source of local health information both throughout the pandemic and after,” Dobson said.

To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVMCMedicalWeekly.