SVHC hosts ‘family-friendly’ COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) will administer COVID vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 22 at the gymnasium at the former Southern Vermont College campus. Members of the general public ages 12 and older are eligible to schedule an appointment on the Vermont Department of Health website.

The clinic will administer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to those 12–18 and Johnson & Johnson to those 18 and older. To lessen the number of people in the clinic at a time, the clinic recommends one parent per child, unless both parents are getting vaccinated.

The clinic is open to those who live in Vermont, live in Vermont part of the year (including college or boarding school students), have moved to Vermont within the last six months and who intend to become residents, and those who work in Vermont.

“When both parents and children are fully vaccinated, the whole family is protected,” said Marie George, MD, FIDSA, infectious disease specialist at SVMC Infectious Disease. “When many families get vaccinated, their collective immunity also helps protect everyone in the community.”

A pediatric provider will be on site to address questions from parents and children. In addition, pediatric nurses, who are especially skilled at vaccinating children, will be working at the clinic.

The clinic will attempt to accommodate walk-ins. Registration is preferred to ensure limited waiting.