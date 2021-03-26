SVHC cancer center receives special accreditation

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), has granted 3-year accreditation to the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center (SVRCC), part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC).

To earn CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered cancer care.

“This voluntary program is an important national benchmark for us to validate that our patients are receiving the very best care possible,” said Charlene Ives, MD, a medical oncologist and medical director for the Center. “Our goal is to provide the care and support needed by our patients and their families as they navigate their cancer diagnosis.”

The accreditation requires a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer. And, it reinforces the commitment of the cancer team, including surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, nurses, social workers, nutritionists, and others.

There are more than 1,500 CoC-accredited cancer programs in the United States and Puerto Rico. The program provides the SVRCC a framework for continuous improvement in all its cancer-related programs, including those that focus on prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease, and end-of-life care.