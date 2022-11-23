BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The nurses of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) participated in the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators (NDNQI) RN Survey throughout the month of November. The survey measures nurse job satisfaction.

After analyzing the results, SVMC’s nurses scored SVMC higher than the national average in all categories. “We have so many nurses and leaders from all areas working together to make SVMC the best place to build a satisfying nursing career, and those efforts are paying off,” said Connie A. Jastremski, RN, MS, MBA, ANP-C, FCCM, chair of the SVHC Board of Trustees Board Quality Committee. “When nurses are happy and empowered, patients get the highest quality care. That’s why these measures are so important.”

SVMC explains nurses from all departments rated the practice environment, staff participation in policy decisions, accessibility of the chief nursing officer, job enjoyment, the administration’s demonstrated response to employee concerns, recognition for a job well done, adequate staffing and resources, nurse-physician working relationships, autonomy, and others.

SVMC’s nurses rated the hospital high in a category designed to determine nurses’ satisfaction with their role in making important decisions about care.

With the medical center receiving high marks, the survey also indicates where there is room for improvement including the need to offer more career development and continuing education programs. “We are proud of the 2022 results and grateful for the information we need to improve even more,” said Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President for Patient Care Services Pamela Duchene, APRN, Ph.D. Noting a gain in survey results over 2021, Duchene continued, “our year-over-year performance gives me great confidence that we have the systems and tools we need to continue the positive trend in ways that matter most to our nurses.”