BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Headlined by bands and brews, the Southern Vermont Summer Homebrew Festival is poised for a comeback this summer. The festival will be held on Saturday, August 6, from noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Bennington, at the Bennington Sports Center on North Street.

The annual event encourages beer-lovers to come and enjoy unlimited sampling of home-brewed ales, wine, mead, and cider. Capping off this thirst-quenching affair is entertainment and eats from the area’s food trucks.

“This is a sister festival to our Winter Homebrew Festival,” says Matt Harrington, executive director of the Chamber. “We had great success at the Winter Festival this past April so it was a no-brainer to carry on the tradition with the Summer Homebrew Festival. Whereas the Winter focuses on great brews and food competition, Summer has always been focused on the best of the best brews with bands and live music to complement the atmosphere!”

The first hour of the Summer Homebrew Festival, from noon to 1 p.m., will be reserved for VIP ticketholders. Those who splurge for the executive treatment will be allowed to try rare and limited-edition beverages that the general admission crowd could miss out on. Get your tickets on the Vermont Home Brew Festivals website– and pick one up for a designated driver while you’re at it!

Festival organizer Will Gardner said there will be over 100 unique beverages at the event. “When I started these festivals back in 2015 it was with the intention of allowing the masses access to these wonderful home brewers and their creations,” he said. “Many of them have aspirations to become professional brewers and this gives them the platform to see if that is feasible.”