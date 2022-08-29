STAMFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Stamford last Saturday, Aug. 20. The crash took place on Route 100 at about 1 a.m.

According to the Vermont State Police, Daelyn Peterson, of Stamford, was traveling south on Route 100 and veered off the road into a culvert. The car crashed into the brush on the side of the road.

Peterson was taken to Berkshire North Adams Hospital. Officers gave Peterson two tickets, one for driving with an open container and another for a traffic infraction.

Stamford Fire Department responded to the scene and helped with traffic control. The car was removed by Heartwellville Towing.