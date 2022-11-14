The Holiday in the Shires campaign highlights events throughout Southwestern Vermont this holiday season.

BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce is ringing in the holiday season by launching the “Holiday in The Shires” campaign to encourage travelers to visit the region. The campaign highlights November and December events in Bennington County and encourages patrons to shop, dine, craft, and have family fun throughout the region.

“We’ve created a landing page with an interactive, dynamic calendar of holiday events that anyone can go to and see what piques their interest this holiday season,” says Matt Harrington, executive director of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber. “The calendar is already populated with dozens of events including Thanksgiving dinners and baked goods from area restaurants, kids activities at cultural institutions, holiday craft fairs, tree lightings and lighted parades, holiday sales, and more.”

To find events and more information about lodging, attractions, and transportation, visit the Holiday in The Shires website.