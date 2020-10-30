Southwestern Vermont Medical Center limits hospital visits

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — In response to the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 throughout New England, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) is limit hospital visitation hours and restrict hospital inpatients to one visitor at a time.

“We know that family and friends are an important part of patients’ recovery from illness, injury, or surgery,” said Trey Dobson, MD, SVMC’s chief medical officer. “This policy is as open as it can be while still allowing us to adequately protect our patients, staff, and visitors.”

To mitigate the spread of the virus, the new protocols start November 2. Visiting hours will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visits will also be limited to 30 minutes per individual. The only exception is for end-of-life patients, who may have two visitors at once.

Patients who would benefit from more support can request video technology to connect with family and friends virtually in hospital rooms. Everyone—patients, caregivers, and visitors—still must wear masks, practice social distancing, and check-in at the desk near the hospital and Medical Office Building entrances.

