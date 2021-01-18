Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, DOH to hold online COVID-19 information session

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), and Bennington’s office of the Vermont Department of Health will host a digital information session regarding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The information session will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Members of the public are invited to view and ask questions during the live broadcast on the CAT TV Facebook page where the session is being broadcast. The program will also air on CAT-TV’s public channel 1075.

The session will feature SVMC’s Chief Medical Officer Trey Dobson, MD, and Bennington’s Public Health Services District Director for the Vermont Department of Health Megan Herrington. They will discuss the status of a community vaccine clinic and answer questions. The Chamber’s Executive Director Matthew Harrington will moderate.