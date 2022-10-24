BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The New England Football League’s (NEFL) All-Star Game is coming to Bennington. The Southern Vermont Storm will be hosting the NEFL All-Star Game on November 5, with kick-off at 2 p.m. at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park.

The Southern Vermont Storm has partnered up with the NEFL to start a food drive for the game, as the game will be titled “NEFL All-Star Game to Fight Hunger.” Everyone in attendance can receive free admission with a food donation, and those without a donation can attend for $5.

The Southern Vermont Storm is a premier semi-professional football team in the state of Vermont. The Storm defeated the Worcester Wildcats 29-0 on Sunday, October 16 to return to the NEFL title game for the third time in three years. The Storm dropped the title game 22-14 to the Western Mass Blitzin’ Bears on Sunday.