BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Lieutenant Howard of the Bennington County Sheriff’s Office got an email from the Northfield, Vermont Police Department earlier in May. Their corporal is at Boston Children’s Hospital with his nine-year-old daughter Sophina, and she adores law enforcement.

They are receiving pictures to give her for her hospital room. She was flown there for heart failure and was diagnosed with cardiac myopathy with a very large blood clot in her lower right chamber.

On Wednesday morning, members of the Bennington County Sheriff’s Office had their picture taken. In the photo are Captain Hurley, Lieutenants Howard and Dean, Sergeants Miller, and LaFountain, and Corporal Thomas. The Bennington County Sheriffs say they “hope and will pray for Sophina’s recovery.”