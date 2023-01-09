RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Rutland City Police Department (RCPD) has debuted body cameras for all uniformed officers. RCPD had previously used a vehicle dash-mounted video system, having each officer wear a microphone to record audio.

RCPD will be using Axon body-worn cameras (BWCs), which are both audio and video eligible. Police say the BWS devices will offer a greater ability to record police with public interactions to ensure transparency and adherence to department policy. In addition, the cameras will aid in preserving evidence in criminal cases.