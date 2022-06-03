BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Protect Our Wildlife Vermont is offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to the identification of boys who were seen allegedly injuring a young squirrel in Bennington. The incident took place on May 28, when the boys reportedly threw rocks at the animal, trying to kill it. The squirrel was left with a broken leg.

The Protect Our Wildlife organization said, “Kids who abuse and torture animals may go on to harm people. This is a red flag that needs to be addressed by law enforcement. Apparently, the mother knew about this and thought it was funny.”

The organization asks you to email them at info@protectourwildlifevt.org if you have any information. There have been no criminal charges reported in this case.