BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — An adult-use retail marijuana shop opened its doors in Bennington on Wednesday. Juniper Lane Cannabis held a ribbon cutting to celebrate.

It’s the first licensed dispensary in Bennington. Owner Colleen McQuade said she’s excited to finally open after months of hard work.

“This is the best day of my life,” she said. “This is so many dreams coming true at once. We’ve had such great customers. The community’s been out. It’s been awesome.”

Retail cannabis sales started in Vermont on October 1. New York is hoping to begin retail sales by the end of 2022, but regulators have not set an exact date.