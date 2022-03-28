BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Town of Bennington Select Board unanimously approved a proposal to create a community police review board that will be responsible for reviewing complaints filed by residents against the Bennington Police Department.

Members of the review board will have to go through training authorized by the police chief before they are a part of the board. Officials hope the review board brings more accountability to the town.

The resolution now goes to the town council and the police department for final approval.