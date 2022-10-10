ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Second Chance Animal Center will have its inaugural golf tournament, “Putt for Pets,” on Wednesday with sign-ins starting at 10 a.m. The tournament will be held at the Manchester Country Club, and the Shotgun Start is at noon. The tournament aims to benefit their shelter operations, services, and community programs.

“We are so excited to be out in the community once again,” says Cathi Comar, Executive

Director. “Since late March 2020 we suspended our community outreach and fundraising events

because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year we thought that a fun outdoor activity would be a great way to connect with the community while raising funds for our shelter operations. The

Board discussed a variety of options and agreed that a golf tournament would be a great way to

engage our dedicated supporters.”

All competing will be in teams of four, either a standard foursome or competing as a corporate team. All participants will have access to an open beverage cart on the course and will be greeted with a reception at the end of 18 holes. Each golfer will receive a special gift bag including local goodies.