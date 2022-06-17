A public opening celebration for NBOSS will take place Saturday, June 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Photo: Bennington Museum)

NORTH BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – A public opening celebration for NBOSS will take place Saturday, June 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The celebration will take place at the Vermont Arts Exchange (VAE), 48 Main Street.

This year marks the 25th Annual North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show, NBOSS 2022. Over the last 25 years, NBOSS has become one of the region’s premier art events of the summer and fall seasons.

This event will feature 2022 resident artist Suprina, who creates artwork about the environment. Her performance will concentrate on the impact of plastics and feature community members who have been taking part in several free, costume-making workshops. Suprina’s installation sculpture, “Faux Forest”, began a week earlier on VAE’s front lawn.

“Sidekick Powers” with guests Dustin Deluke, Alex Wolston, and Troy Hubbard will be playing live music throughout the event. There will also be homemade Indian cuisine by Shanta Gosh of the Corner of India.

The artwork can be enjoyed at no cost. Sculptures are available for purchase, and maps are available on-site.