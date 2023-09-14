BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The town of Bennington and a local real estate developer agreed to give the old Bennington High School a new life.

After several failed attempts to convert the century-old former Bennington High School, a newly agreed upon $30 million project was sparked by the town. There will be a gym and a childcare center with both being operated by the YMCA.

“The gym will be renovated, and there will be a weight room and some locker rooms. That will be run by the YMCA. The senior center will be relocated there, and there will be an office space and a commercial kitchen.”

The real estate company partnering with the town will cover 90 percent of the bill. They have secured 60 percent of the money and are awaiting more state and federal money. There are plans to break ground for the 18-month project by March 2024.