POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) – Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Washing Brook Road in Pownal for an ATV crash on April 19, around 9:17 p.m. The driver, who has since been identified as 27-year-old Justin Cameron of Pownal, appeared to have lost control of the ATV, leaving the roadway and rolling down an embankment into a tree.

Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene. Members of Pownal Rescue and the Pownal Fire Department assisted with this incident.

This comes just two days after a 13-year-old girl was killed in a rollover ATV crash in Greene County. The vehicle in that incident, which was being driven by a 9-year-old boy, flipped and landed on top of the girl.

The two crashes in the course of just a couple of days put a spotlight on ATV safety. The ATV Safety Institute offers the following “Golden Rules” for staying safe on the roads:

Always wear a Department of Transportation (DOT) compliant helmet, goggles, long sleeves, long pants, over-the-ankle boots, and gloves.

Never ride on paved roads except to cross when done safely and permitted by law. ATVs are designed to be operated off-highway.

Never ride under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Never carry a passenger on a single-rider ATV, and no more than one passenger on an ATV specifically designed for two people.

Supervise riders under the age of 16.

Ride only on designated trails and at a safe speed.

Online ATV Rider Courses are available to educate you before you hit the road. Visit the ATV Safety Institute’s website to sign up, or call (800) 887-2887.