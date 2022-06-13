POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police said one person is possibly seriously injured after a two-car crash in Pownal. The driver, John Hill, 78, of Bennington, was transported to Southern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) for his injuries and later brought to Albany Medical Center for further treatment.

On Thursday, June 13 around 9 a.m., police responded to the two-vehicle crash at the SVMC Pownal Campus. An investigation found that Hill, driving a 2002 Pontiac Firebird, had pulled onto Route 7 directly in front of a 2004 GMC Sierra. The driver of the GMC then crashed into Hill’s driver-side door.

During the crash, police said the Pontiac’s gas pedal became stuck causing the car to go out of control and travel across the lawn of the SVMC campus. The car crashed into a large sign before coming to rest against the building.

Crash at SVMC Pownal Campus on Monday morning (Pownal Fire Department)

The Pontiac was totaled during the crash. Police said Hill’s injuries are mostly unknown but appear to be serious. The GMC sustained heavy front-end damage but the driver was uninjured.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Pownal Fire and Rescue. The crash remains under investigation.