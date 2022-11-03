SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Two women hid in the bathroom of a Shaftsbury home to escape a man who allegedly choked one of them until she nearly died. Jason Volpi, 52, of Shaftsbury, has been charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault. Court documents show that on October 30 just before 1 a.m., Vermont State troopers were sent to Shaftsbury to respond to a 911 call.

A woman had dialed the emergency number after she locked herself and another woman in a bathroom to escape Volpi. When officers arrived, Volpi confronted them and told them to get off his property, police said.

He allegedly kept his hands in his pockets and would not listen to troopers’ commands. There were also aggressive dogs at the house, and one bit a trooper, according to police. In response, Volpi was arrested.

When troopers spoke to the women, they said Volpi allegedly pinned one of them against a wall and choked her bare-handedly. The other woman pulled him off her, but the woman who was allegedly assaulted told troopers she thought Volpi would have killed her if the other woman didn’t help.

Volpi was arraigned at 12:30 p.m. on October 31, and bail was set at $5,000 cash or surety bond. It is unclear at this time if Volpi posted bail, but if he does, he will be released on several conditions including an order of protection for the victims.